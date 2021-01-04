Top 10 world news today: Assange's extradition, Covid-19 origins, and more

A court in the UK has said that Julian Assange will not be extradited to the UK to face charges of spying and conspiracy. In another major development on Monday, a top US official has said that 'growing evidence' suggest that coronavirus leakes from Wuhan lab. Pakistan's Interior Minsiter has said that within 72 hours a case will be registered if derogatory comments are passed against nation's armed forces.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange not to be extradited to United States: UK court

A UK court on Monday ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, 49, should not be extradited to the United States to face charges related to breaking spying law and conspiracy to hack government computers.

'Growing evidence' suggests Covid-19 originated from Wuhan lab: Senior US official

One of the senior-most officials in the United States has claimed that a "growing body of evidence" suggests that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is potentially the "most credible source" for the origin of the novel coronavirus.

Case will be registered within 72 hours for derogatory comments against Pak military: Interior Minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that court cases will be registered against people using "foul language" against country's all-powerful army.

India-China standoff: China deploys tanks along LAC opposite Indian posts

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), China has reportedly deployed tanks in front of Indian posts opposite Rezang La, Rechin La and Mukhosri locations.



'Crisis of extinction': South Korea's population falls for first time in 2020

South Korean government said today that some of its towns were facing "crisis of extinction" as the country recorded more deaths than births in 2020 for the first time pointing to a looming demographic disaster.

US House introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally





A US congressman has introduced a bill in the US House of Representative to terminate Pakistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally. This bill was introduced on the first of 117th Congress.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Pele's record, climbs second in all-time goal-scoring charts

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday surpassed Brazilian legend Pele's record to sit second in the all-time goalscoring charts as the Portuguese maestro netted a brace to help Juventus defeat Udinese 4-1 in Serie A.

BTS singer Jungkook buys house worth $7 billion near Indian embassy residence in South Korea

BTS singer Jungkook has bought a new home in South Korea.

'When in doubt, call it Covid': Trump accuses 'exaggeration' of tally; Fauci reacts



The outgoing US President Donald Trump has once again accused the states and the top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci of exaggerating the coronavirus cases and death tally in the country.

Donald Trump's leaked audio tape reveals he wanted to 'find' votes to win US election





The outgoing US President Donald Trump has only a few days left in the White House, but it looks like scandals are not ready to give up on him. This time, Trump is back in news for a leaked audio tape in which he can be heard asking his aides to "find votes" for him in the recently concluded US election 2020.