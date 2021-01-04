India-China standoff: China deploys tanks along LAC opposite Indian posts

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), China has reportedly deployed tanks in front of Indian posts opposite Rezang La, Rechin La and Mukhosri locations.

Reports say at least 30 to 35 tanks have been deployed by the PLA at the LAC.

The heights were captured by the Indian army on August 29 and 30 last year. The Chinese tanks are currently positioned against Indian positions, reports say.

The tanks are reportedly lightweight and have been made using modern technology. The Indian Army has also deployed tanks at the hills of Rezang La, Rechin La and Mukhosri.

Tensions between India and China has been at fever pitch ever since the forces of the two countries clashed at Galwan Valley in June-15-16 last year leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although the Chinese Army had suffered casualties as well, however, the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge its casualty list.

After the Galwan clash, Chinese and Indian military commanders had held several rounds of talks to deescalate tensions and ensure troops from both countries pull back, however, China has continued its troop presence along the LAC.

India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) had said that India-China commander-level talks had led to "stability on the ground" and that more efforts would be made to restore peace even as tens of thousands of troops have been deployed by both sides in the Ladakh region and the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.

However, several rounds of talks have failed to significantly ease tensions along the LAC.

