India-China standoff: Microwave oven weapon: Now, China peddles fake news on Indian troops in Ladakh

China is at it again, it is spreading fake news. A Chinese professor has now claimed that China apparently used microwave oven weapons on Indian troops in Ladakh.

China first lied about the Wuhan virus, then it lied about its origin and its spread. China also lied about the situation in Ladakh. It lied about the number of Chinese troops who died in the Galwan clash, till date, Beijing continues to hide the real figures.

However, it has not stopped China from dishing out fresh lies about another attack in Ladakh one which never really took place. A Chinese professor has claimed that China used microwave weapons against the Indian forces in Ladakh.

Professor's Jin Canrong is about what he claims happened on August 29 2020. Jin said the Chinese forces "turned the mountain tops into a microwave oven", claiming that "in 15 minutes, those occupying the hilltops all began to vomit."

"They couldn't stand up, so they fled. This was how we retook the ground".

Fake news stories usually lack details and this one is no exception. The Chinese fairy tale was reported by a British publication. The Indian army called out the fake news on Twitter.

Jin and China are jilted about India's control of key heights in the strategically located areas of Rezang-la and Reqin-la. The Indian army has a hawkeye view of the Chinese positions at Pangong Tso and this is why China is peddling fake news.

Media articles on employment of microwave weapons in Eastern Ladakh are baseless. The news is FAKE.

What really happened on the intervening night of August 29th and 30th. China tried to occupy the strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong Tso but it failed. Now, it is peddling a fabricated version of what happened. This is not the first time microwave weapons are being mentioned.

Microwave weapons are nothing but electromagnetic weapons. They heat the water molecules under the skin in the same way as a microwave heats food. The rising temperature results in immense pain which forces people to leave the area where the weapon is used.

The United States once deployed a similar active denial system in Afghanistan. China has developed a similar weapon called poly WB-1. It was unveiled at an air show in 2014. The fact is there no such microwave weapon has been used in Ladakh but China is using its microwaves for cooking up more than just food.

It is dishing out false stories straight out of the oven.