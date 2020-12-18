India-China standoff: Satellite image of winter at Galwan Valley emerges

Rising tensions at LAC

After the deadly June clash -- which also resulted in an unknown number of Chinese casualties -- the world's two most-populous nations sent tens of thousands of extra troops to LAC.

India and China fought a war over the frontier in 1962. Amid rising tensions, the Indian Air Force tested the new French Rafale jets taking it on "familiarisation" flights above the LAC.

The first five planes of a $9.4 billion order for 36 Rafale aircraft were formally commissioned on September 10, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling them a "strong message" to New Delhi's adversaries.

The defence ministry had said during the commissioning that the fighter planes had "already flown and familiarised with our operational environment" without specifically mentioning Ladakh.

"(The Rafales) have undergone intense integrated training with other combat fleets including firing of advanced weapons," that statement added.

(Photograph:AFP)