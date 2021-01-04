WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange not to be extradited to United States: UK court

A UK court on Monday ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, 49, should not be extradited to the United States to face charges related to breaking spying law and conspiracy to hack government computers.

Assange had taken refuge in the Ecuador embassy in 2010 after Sweden pressed for his extradition on rape charges which was subsequently dropped.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser at the Old Bailey court in London said she refused Assange's extradition to the United States as she feared that the controversial whistleblower could commit suicide.

"Faced with conditions of near total isolation ... I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by US authorities) will not prevent Mr Assange from finding a way to commit suicide," judge Baraitser said.

Assange had stayed in the Ecuador embassy for seven years which ended after the new Ecuador government turned him over to British police in April 2019.