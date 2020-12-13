Australian MP urges Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange before leaving White House

It is now very clear that the outgoing US President Donald Trump has only a month left in the White House after the Joe Biden registered a historic win in the recently-conducted US elections.

To make the best of his last month in the Oval office, an Australian MP George Christensen has asked the outgoing President to utilise his time and pardon the infamous WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

George Christensen is an Australian MP who has now started a campaign to save his fellow Australian citizen who has been charged for publishing classified material and faces a prison sentence for nearly 175 years.

Alleging the Democrats, especially the Barack Obama administration, of targetting Assange for "exposing" Hillary Clinton. "I mean Hillary Clinton hates his guts, obviously, for exposing who the real Hillary was, and you’ve had a war on Assange by the Democrats and the deep state," he alleged.

He also reminded everyone how the President-elect Joe Biden has termed Assange as a "hi-tech terrorist".

Urging Trump to "poke the deep state in the eye", he saidpardoning Assange will be "one way that Donald Trump can stand up for free speech".

Showing confidence in the United States' Constitution, he said he hopes Trump will see pardoning Assange is the right thing to do. "So I’m hoping that he will pardon Julian Assange. It’s the right thing to do," he said.

Assange, right now, is detained in the UK's Belmarsh Prison waiting for a final decision on his extradition to the United States.