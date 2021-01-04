Donald Trump's leaked audio tape reveals he wanted to 'find' votes to win US election

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has only a few days left in the White House, but it looks like scandals are not ready to give up on him. This time, Trump is back in news for a leaked audio tape in which he can be heard asking his aides to "find votes" for him in the recently concluded US election 2020.

Local US media has released an audio tape on Sunday in which Trump can be heard pressurising the Georgia's secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn his dreaded defeat in the elections against the President-elect Joe Biden.

"There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated (the vote tally)," Trump can be heard saying on the tape. "You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Much to Trump's disappointment, the other person present in the room can be geard replying "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

Trump's audio tape also points towards his threats towards Republican Brad Raffensperger, telling him that they face "a big risk" if his state fails to take steps to flip the election result in favour of Trump.

His disappointment and much-desperate attempt of finding votes came as Biden created history by winning the Republican-majority state. "The current margin is only 11,779. Brad, I think you agree with that, right?" Trump says. "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes."

After the release of the tape, Trump, expectedly, took to Twitter to say that he had a conversation with the Raffensperger who was unwilling to answer questions about voter scam. "I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!," Trump tweeted.

However, the Georgia leader tweeted back denying these accusations. "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out," he said.

The interesting thing to note in this controversy is that even if Georgia would have been successfull in this hypothetical reversal, Biden would have secured the win by a margin of 306 to 232.