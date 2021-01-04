US House introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

A US congressman has introduced a bill in the US House of Representative to terminate Pakistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally. This bill was introduced on the first of 117th Congress.

The bill has been introduced by a Republican Congressman Andy Biggs. "On the first day of the 117th Congress, my staff and I have hit the ground running, working hard for the great people of #AZ05," he tweeted. "Today, I reintroduced 28 bills that keep the promises I've made to my constituents and help to reduce the size and scope of the federal government."

On the first day of the 117th Congress, my staff and I have hit the ground running, working hard for the great people of #AZ05.



Today, I reintroduced 28 bills that keep the promises I've made to my constituents and help to reduce the size and scope of the federal government. pic.twitter.com/HplIcEazR8 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 4, 2021 ×

As per the bill, Biggs claims the President is not in a position to issue a separate designation of Pakistan as a major NATO ally unless a presidential certification is issued that Pakistan continues to conduct military operations that are contributing to significantly disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani network in Pakistan.

Also read| Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

Biggs' bill claims Pakistan has taken several steps to demonstrate that the government is preventing the Haqqani network from operating within the country and has done its best to stop the network from using the Pakistani territory as a safe haven.

It has also been claimed that the Imran Khan-led government maintain regular contact with the Afghanistan government to chalk out effective plans to restrict the movement of militants across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Biggs has also asked the President to clarify that the Pakistan government has shown 'significance progress' in arresting and taking action against the Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives.