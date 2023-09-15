Top 10 world news: Thousands still missing in Libya, TikTok faces EU fine, more news

Libya is still trying to recover from devastating floods that have killed thousands of people. Even as rescue efforts continues, thousands still remain missing. In other news, a soldier of Indian Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which has entered in its third day. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

In a sombre development, bodies of the victims of the catastrophic floods in Derna, Libya, have been found drifting ashore on beaches more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

The security operation that began on Wednesday had already seen casualties from the Indian Army and the police.

The two-year inquiry of Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) was completed after which TikTok faced the fine.

Washington says that their meeting could also strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine, a concern which was deepened with the choice of gift as the two leaders exchanged rifles.

According to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the agreement is a 'defining moment' for the future of the steel industry.

The sale of Apple iPhone 12 was banned in France after the country's radiation watchdog found that that the smartphone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) of radiation was higher than legally allowed.

Hours before the July rally, Greta Thunberg was convicted by a Swedish court and also slapped with a fine for disobeying police orders at a previous rally at the same port on 19 June.

According to reports, the Ukrainian president is also slated to deliver a speech to the assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

The young challenger led the Move Forward Party (MFP) to the top spot in the polls.