Thailand's block PM challenger Pita resigns as party leader

The leader of Thailand's reformist Move Forward Party (MFP) Pita Limjaroenrat, whose party clinched maximum seats in the national elections held in the country in May, submitted his resignation as the party leader on Friday (September 15).



The Move Forward Party (MFP) was led to the top spot in the elections by the young challenger, capitalising on a number of voters who were disenchanted by the junta-backed rule which continued for a decade, before the conservatives blocked him and he was suspended as an MP.



The MFP ended its partnership with opposition rivals Pheu Thai Party, after which it formed a coalition government with pro-military parties, and stated that they would go into opposition.

"I resigned as the MFP's party leader to pave the way for an MP that is able to have a voice in parliament, be the opposition leader," wrote Pita, on his official Facebook page. As per the current rules, the leader of the opposition must remain as an MP.



"Due to my MP suspension, I won't be able to get my MP position and be opposition leader in the near future," Pita stated.



In July, Pita was suspended while he was waiting for the ruling of the Constitutional Court over his ownership of shares in a media company, which is now defunct.



As per the Constitution of Thailand, MPs are not allowed to own media shares. Emphasising the importance of the role, Pita said that it was like "the prow (of a ship) that determines the direction of the opposition".



"There will need to be a party general meeting to vote for the new leader," said MFP lawmaker Rangsiman Rome, while speaking to AFP.

WATCH | Thailand gets its 30th Prime Minister as Srettha Thavisin elected as new PM

Numerous legal and political challenges against Pita

A number of legal and political challenges were thrown against the 43-year-old since the shock success of MFP in the May polls.



He left the race for the premiership after his first bid faltered because of the junta-appointed Senate, and the parliamentarians denied him a second chance.



The Constitutional Court, outside the parliament, is considering a second case which alleges that the campaign of MFP which promised to amend the royal defamation law of Thailand is equivalent to the the scheme of overthrowing the monarchy.



In his Facebook post, Pita said that he would remain closely involved, "no matter his role".



Appealing to supporters to gather in central Bangkok on September 24, he stated that he would continue working with the MFP "so that we could achieve something together".

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.