Kremlin says 'no agreements' signed during North Korean Kim's Russia visit

Russia said on Friday (September 15) that no agreements had been signed during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia. Kim began his visit to Russia on Tuesday and is still in the nation. On Friday, he inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "no agreements were signed" during the visit, which saw Kim hold one-on-one talks with President Vladimir Putin, and "there was no plan to sign any". His comments come amid Western concern that the two countries could be preparing an arms deal.

The visit has raised concerns among the Western nations as they fear it could bolster Pyongyang's missile programme.

Washington say that their meeting could also strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine, a concern which was deepened with the choice of gift as the two leaders exchanged rifles.

Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and said there were "possibilities" for military ties despite international sanctions on Pyongyang.

On Thursday, The Kremlin said that Putin had accepted Kim's invitation to visit North Korea, without giving a date for the trip.

Watch: Zelensky set to meet US President Joe Biden at White House next week

Kim in Russia

Russia's news agency TASS reported that Kim arrived at the railway station of the Far Eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur early on Friday.

Khabarovsk Region Governor Mikhail Degtyarev and Komsomolsk-on-Amur Mayor Alexander Zhornik greeted the North Korean leader and a red carpet was rolled out for the top-ranking guest. Kim was welcomed with bread and salt in accordance with the Russian tradition for special guests.

Kim went to the Yuri Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KnAAZ), accompanied by Degtyarev and Zhornik shortly after his arrival.

The city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur has two major aircraft building plants - the KnAAZ plant (branch of Sukhoi aircraft maker) and a production facility of the Yakovlev corporation (previously known as Irkut). TASS reported that both are part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE