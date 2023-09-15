Greta Thunberg to face another trial in Sweden over disobeying police order

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to face another trial towards the end of September month, said Malmo's public prosecutor on Friday (September 15), as she has been charged with "resisting arrest" at a July protest.

This is less than two months after she was convicted and fined for the same offence.

The 20-year-old climate activist was fined 1,500 Swedish crowns ($134) by a Swedish court on July 24 for not calling off a rally after being ordered by the police. After the verdict, Thunberg and other activists from 'Reclaim the Future' environmental group, had blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour and were again forcibly removed by police.

"The protest was unauthorised and led to traffic being blocked. The young woman refused to obey police order to leave the site," said prosector Isabel Ekberg.

"This is therefore a case of refusal to comply."

Hours before the July rally, Thunberg was convicted by a Swedish court and also slapped with a fine for disobeying police orders at a previous rally at the same port on 19 June.

Thunberg admitted to the Malmo district court that she had not abided by the orders from the police to relocate, but also denied criminality, citing the necessity created by the "climate crisis."

According to news agency AFP, as per the charge sheet, Thunberg "took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site".

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," Thunberg told the court when asked about the charge against her.

The date for her new trial has been set for September 27.

She shot to global fame after starting her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm at the age of 15.

The 20-year-old climate activist founded the 'Fridays for Future' movement which very soon became a worldwide phenomenon.

In addition to the climate strikes, the 20-year-old activist regularly reprimands world leaders and governments for not taking appropriate measures to tackle climate change.

Environmental activist group 'Reclaim the Future' said that despite the legal pressure, the group will be determined and make efforts to stand up to the fossil fuels industry.

(With inputs from agencies)



