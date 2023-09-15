Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag encounter resumes for third day

The encounter by the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag continued for the third consecutive day on Friday (Sept 15), as efforts to weed out terrorists are underway.

The security operation that began on Wednesday had already seen three casualties from the Indian Army and the police. No deaths from terrorist side has been confirmed so far.

The officers —Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles and Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police —are believed to have been killed by LeT terrorists.

The encounter followed a combing operation that began on the intervening night of Sept 12 and 13, where the combat forces cornered some terrorists in Garol village, officials said.

The Indian Army and the police are using modern equipment like drones and other high-tech gadgets to conduct the operation.

Security forces also destroyed two terrorist hideouts during the operation. They also recovered one AK 47 rifle, ammunition, food and utensils from these hideouts.

On hunt for LeT terrorists

During an extensive search, the security forces encircled two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the higher reaches of Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Officials said that the terrorists were believed to be hiding in a natural cave in the mountains.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army’s XV Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai paid homage to Colonel Singh and Major Dhonchak and laid wreaths on the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the two slain officers at the Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar.

Anti-Pak protests

The deaths of three soldiers sparked a fresh wave of anti-Pakistan protests across Jammu and Kashmir, with scores of BJP workers seeking action against Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorism in J&K.

They raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt posters of the country's flags. "Pakistan is rattled by the popularity of Bharat (India) after the success of G20 Summit. That is why they are trying to disturb peace in J&K. They want to create trouble in the region," Prabhat told reporters here.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the source of terrorism across the border sternly.

(With inputs from agencies)