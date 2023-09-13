ugc_banner

Indian Army Colonel, Major and J&K Police DSP killed during encounter with terrorists in Anantnag

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Encounter in Anantnag with terrorists. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed 

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and Jammu and Kashmir police deputy superintendent lost their lives on Wednesday (September 13) in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district, news agencies reported citing officials. 

The news agency PTI reported that Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and DSP Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, officials said, further adding that Bhat died due to heavy blood loss. 

Colonel Singh was leading his team from the front, he attacked the terrorists who fired upon him, causing critical injuries. The security forces are still carrying out the operation and terrorists are holed up reportedly.

trending now

According to the officials, the operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling in that they were spotted at a hideout. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India: Married man kills live-in partner; dumps body with wife's help

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Delhi government's ban on firecrackers

India: Bus-trailer collision on Rajasthan highway kills 11, PM Modi announces aid