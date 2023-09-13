Indian Army Colonel, Major and J&K Police DSP killed during encounter with terrorists in Anantnag
An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and Jammu and Kashmir police deputy superintendent lost their lives on Wednesday (September 13) in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district, news agencies reported citing officials.
The news agency PTI reported that Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and DSP Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, officials said, further adding that Bhat died due to heavy blood loss.
Colonel Singh was leading his team from the front, he attacked the terrorists who fired upon him, causing critical injuries. The security forces are still carrying out the operation and terrorists are holed up reportedly.
According to the officials, the operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in the Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling in that they were spotted at a hideout.
(With inputs from agencies)
