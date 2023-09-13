Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Delhi government's ban on firecrackers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 13), declined to meddle with the Delhi government's decision to ban the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that a comprehensive ban has been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers.

"No, we are not going to interfere. Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means a complete ban. People's health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban," the bench told the counsel for Tiwari.

The counsel said his client being an MP was responsible towards his constituents and the court has itself allowed the bursting of green firecrackers.

"You should make the people understand that they should not burst firecrackers. Even you should not burst firecrackers during victory processions after elections. There are other ways of celebrating the victory," the bench told Tiwari, who is an MP from North East Delhi.

Delhi government's blanket ban on firecrackers

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in India's capital city on Monday (September 11).

Addressing a press conference on Monday in the Delhi secretariat, Rai said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought a comprehensive policy to bring down pollution levels in Delhi. The government is stepping up its preparations this year and in this sequence, the government has imposed a ban on crackers in Delhi this year.”

“In this regard, DPCC has been instructed to issue necessary instructions to all concerned departments. Just as instructions have been given to impose a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi, similarly a ban should be imposed in the NCR states because the firecrackers burst in NCR have an adverse effect on the air of Delhi,” Minister added.

He further elucidated that the air quality worsens greatly, making it crucial to restrain the usage of firecrackers.

He said, “Pollution levels increase inside Delhi in winter. From January to August, the average AQI of Delhi has been quite low. AQI 45 was recorded in Delhi yesterday. But gradually in October, with the increase in winter, the atmosphere of Delhi becomes humid and particle matter starts accumulating here. In this, the pollution outside Delhi and inside Delhi makes the air here more polluted. On 23 October 2018, the Honorable Supreme Court permitted the manufacture and sale of only green crackers. But because of the increasing problem of pollution in 2019, on 1st December 2020, the NGT directed to impose a complete ban on all types of firecrackers if the AQI is in the poor and above category. Based on that, DPCC had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in 2021. A complete ban was also imposed in 2022 and this year instructions have been given to impose a complete ban on all types of firecrackers.”

Gopal Rai said that on September 14th, a joint meeting involving 28 concerned departments will gather in order to frame a coordinated action plan against pollution.

“The meeting will include all senior representatives from the Environment Department, DPCC, MCD, NDMC, Cantonment Board, NHAI, Revenue, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Fire Services, DTC, DMRC, DIMTS, Horticulture, DSIIDC, GAD, Power Department, DDA, CPWD, PWD, Traffic Police, Education, Industry, Forest, I&FC, UD, DUSIB, Transport Department, and Development Department etc. The major goal of this meeting is to create a coordinated action plan in the fight against Delhi's pollution. Based on the key points outlined in the Winter Action Plan, specific responsibilities will be given to various departments during the meeting scheduled for September 14,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

