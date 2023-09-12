India: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested for 'inflammatory' social media posts amid murder investigations

Cow vigilante, Mohit Yadav, who goes by the alias Monu Manesar, has been apprehended by the Haryana Police in connection to a clash that broke out between two groups following a religious procession in Nuh district of North Indian state of Haryana on July 31, media reports said. The arrest reportedly follows his alleged involvement in sharing "objectionable and inflammatory" content on social media platforms under a fictitious identity.

Social media monitoring leads to arrest

Indian Express while quoting sources reported "According to sources, “After the violence on July 31, Nuh police had been regularly scanning social media posts for objectionable content. In one such case, a person was found putting up a series of objectionable posts. Tracing those posts, raids were conducted at certain locations and the person was apprehended. He was found to be Monu Manesar who was using a fictitious name to upload objectionable posts."

Ongoing investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the case, delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding Manesar's social media activities. There is also a possibility of transfer of Monu Manesar to Rajasthan police. The decision to transfer Monu Manesar to the jurisdiction of the Rajasthan Police will hinge on court directives. Notably, Rajasthan police is investigating his involvement in the murders of cousins Junaid (35) and Nasir (27).

Rajasthan SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa told ANI news agency, "We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure completes, (our) District Police will begin theirs."

Monu Manesar is among the 21 accused individuals listed in the FIR filed in connection with the gruesome murders of Junaid and Nasir.

Their charred remains were discovered inside a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16.

Involvement in another murder

Manesar was named implicated in another murder case associated with the Nuh violence. However, this particular complaint did not progress into a formal FIR, as investigators determined that the victim had succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident, rather than foul play.

