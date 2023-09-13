Indian Army dog dies while protecting troops during operation in Jammu & Kashmir

A six-year-old female labrador sacrificed her life to save the troops during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, a female canine named Kent, from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was guiding a group of soldiers on the course of terrorists who were trying to escape the scene. She came under heavy fire during the operation and died at the scene, a defence spokesman in Jammu told Kashmir News Observer (KNO). The dog bravely took the bullets from AK series rifles and lost her life. She saved her handler during the search operation in Narla village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Army dog Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala'. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its life in the best traditions of the Indian Army," a defence spokesperson said.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh informed the media that one army jawan and a terrorist died in the encounter. Moreover, three jawans, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), were also injured during the exchange of fire.

Districts bordering Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed multiple encounters in 2023, causing the death of 26 terrorists. However, ten security personnel passed away during these encounters.

Tributes poured in for Kent on social media. People hailed her for her bravery and ultimate sacrifice. During her duty of five years, Kent was a part of eight operations.

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a picture of Kent saying, "Not All Heroes Wear Capes! Kent, a 6-year-old Indian Army female labrador, came under heavy hostile fire & laid down its life while shielding its handler. It was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. Rest in Peace!"

Another user posted on X, "Remember the four-legged silent warrior - her service and supreme sacrifice for the Nation."

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation last week in the Reasi district, during which a terrorist died. "War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said.

(With inputs from agencies)