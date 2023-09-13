After Chandrayaan, Aditya success, India gears up for deep-sea exploration with Titan-like submersible

India is embarking on a groundbreaking venture to develop its first manned submersible, a move aimed at exploring the mysteries of the deep sea and conducting an extensive biodiversity assessment.

This development comes hot on the heels of India's recent triumph in successfully landing a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, marking the nation's growing ambitions as a global leader in the domains of science and technology, particularly in space and other uncharted frontiers.

The project will revolutionise India's capabilities in deep-sea exploration and scientific research.

Kiren Rijiju, India's Earth Sciences Minister, unveiled the exciting venture by sharing images of the submersible on X.

According to Rijiju, the mission will send a team of three explorers to a staggering depth of six kilometres, equivalent to approximately four miles beneath the ocean's surface.

Importantly, Rijiju said that the project's meticulous planning ensures that it "will not disturb the ocean ecosystem," underscoring India's commitment to responsible scientific exploration.

Next is "Samudrayaan"

This is 'MATSYA 6000' submersible under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai. India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and… pic.twitter.com/aHuR56esi7 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2023 ×

A vision for the future

India Today reported that the nation anticipates the completion of the submersible project by the year 2026.

The design of this cutting-edge vessel is expected to bear a striking resemblance to Oceangate's Titan, a renowned submersible that captured worldwide attention.

Also watch | Gravitas: India set to explore the depths of the ocean with the Samudrayaan project

However, Titan experienced a tragic incident near the Titanic's resting place in the North Atlantic Ocean, as announced by the US Coast Guard. This catastrophic implosion led to the loss of all five people on board, who were engaged in an expedition to witness the Titanic's wreckage. In light of this, OceanGate was compelled to halt all exploration and business operations.