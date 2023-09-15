Police arrests neo-Nazi man for hanging swastikas, racist messages from Orlando bridge

A man, whose behaviour indicated that he is a neo-Nazi demonstrator, was arrested by the police after he was accused of hanging antisemitic banners, which included racist messages and swastikas, on a bridge on Interstate-4 in Orlando, stated the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday (September 13).



48-year-old Jason Brown, who is from Cape Canaveral, was charged with criminal mischief.



Officials stated that Jason accepted that he was a member of the antisemitic and extremist group ‘Order of the Black Sun.’ As per reports, the banners were allegedly hung by the man across a fence on June 10 without receiving any written permission, which can be considered as a violation of the state law.

As per Anti-Defamation League, “Order of the Black Sun (OBS) is a small neo-Nazi network primarily based in the state of Florida. The group distributes propaganda and holds in-person demonstrations to spread their white supremacist ideology. OBS was formed in early 2023 by long-time affiliates of Florida's overlapping white supremacist network.”

Committed to upholding laws of our state: state attorney

Speaking to Fox 35 Orlando, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said, "Florida is a law-and-order state. Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists.”



"On behalf of Colonel Gary L. Howze, II, and the nearly 2,000 FHP State Troopers who enforce our state law 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, thank you, Governor DeSantis, for working to rid this state of intimidation, vitriol and hate directed towards people of faith, and for empowering law enforcement to do the same,” it added.

Meanwhile, State Attorney Andrew Bain, in a statement, said, “We are committed to upholding the laws of our state, including those designed to protect our travellers on roadways. These supposed demonstrators obstructed state roadways and tried to intimidate our community with hate symbols. The actions taken were reprehensible, and we will prosecute these Neo-Nazi demonstrators and pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law."



Currently, as per reports, Jason has been held at the Brevard County Jail on a $500 bond. As per prison records, he was arrested previously on charges of aggravated assault. Jail records revealed that he was previously arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery.