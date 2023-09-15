Libya floods: Thousands still missing after catastrophic tragedy, bodies wash up on far away beaches

Libyan authorities are calling for an investigation into whether human errors contributed to the massive loss of life caused by the country's worst-ever natural disaster.

As survivors search for their loved ones, as per reports, bodies of victims of the Derna floods have been found drifting ashore on beaches more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

The floods

On Sunday (September 10) night, a catastrophic flood that resulted from a powerful storm hit the Libyan city of Derna.

The floodwaters breached dams in the eastern city of Derna, sweeping away multi-story buildings with sleeping families inside and devastating the region.

The official death toll figures have varied but consistently reach into the thousands, with thousands more reported as missing.

Derna's Mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, expressed grave concerns, suggesting that the death toll in the city alone could reach 18,000 to 20,000 people, given the extent of the destruction.

Talking to Reuters, he also voiced fears of a potential epidemic "due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water."

Bodies wash up in nearby areas

In a sombre development, victims of the catastrophic floods in Derna, Libya, have been found drifting ashore on beaches more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

Talking to BBC Breakfast, Nasir Almnsori, an engineer residing in the city of Tobruk, which is over 150 kilometres from Derna, revealed that flood victims are washing up in proximity to his city.

With hundreds of bodies still trapped under collapsed buildings in Derna and others being discovered on beaches up to 60 miles away, Libyan health authorities are closely monitoring the potential risk of disease outbreaks.

However, according to Pierre Guyomarch, the head of the forensics unit of the Red Cross, "the belief that dead bodies will cause epidemics is not supported by evidence."

He stated that individuals who succumb to injuries from natural disasters or armed conflicts seldom pose a health threat to their communities. In fact, "Those who survive an event like a natural disaster are more likely to spread disease than dead bodies," said Guyomarch. Nevertheless, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the presence of dead bodies near or in water sources can pose health risks.

