Libya floods: Death toll reaches 11,000; another 10,000 still missing

The death toll in Libya’s deadly flooding caused by the breaching of two dams in the coastal city of Derna has reached 11,300, with authorities reporting as many as another 10,000 missing.

The previous death toll in Derna was put at 5,500.

Residents of the city heard loud explosions Sunday night (Sept 10) before the two dams outside the city collapsed following a spell of heavy rains.

In no time, the floodwaters swept through the city, crashing through buildings, people and almost everything that came in the way towards the sea.

Most deaths could have been avoided

The United Nations officials believe most causalities could have been avoided had there been a normal operating meteorological service.

“If there would have been a normal operating meteorological service, they could have issued the warnings,” World Meteorological Organization head Petteri Taalas told reporters in Geneva. “The emergency management authorities would have been able to carry out the evacuation,” he added.

Watch: Libya floods: Climate & infrastructure catastrophe

Earlier, the WMO earlier said it had issued warnings 72 hours before the tragedy unfolded and also notified all governments through email and media.

Officials in eastern Libya also warned about the storm and advised people to evacuate the coastal area due to an expected surge in the sea. However, no warnings were issued about the potential collapse of the dams.

Dead being buried in mass graves

Eastern Libya’s health minister Othman Abduljaleel said Thursday (Sept 14) that authorities were burying dead bodies in mass graves.

By Thursday, more than 3,000 bodies had been buried, while another 2,000 were still being processed. Most of the bodies were buried outside Derna while others were being transferred to nearby cities and towns.

Death toll to go up

The death toll is further expected to go up as several bodies are believed to be buried under the debris and mud.

Rescuers have been struggling to clear the area by bringing heavy machinery and equipment.

Locals were quoted as saying by Associated Press that the actual death toll was much higher than announced by the authorities.

The toll might even climb to 20,000 given the scale and gravity of the situation, said Derna Mayor Abdel-Moneim al-Ghaithi.