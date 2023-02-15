Top 10 world news: The biggest expose in the history of elections, Brutal murder shocks Delhi, and more

In what has been termed as the "biggest expose in the history of elections", it has been revealed that a team of Israeli contractors working under a former Israeli special forces operative rigged over 30 elections worldwide using hacking. In other news, the Indian capital Delhi has been left stunned as another brutal murder of a girl by her live-in partner has come to light. Finally, read what Apple co-founder and tech wizard Steve Wozniak has said about the popular ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation from the post on Wednesday (February 15). She stepped down after leading the country for eight years. The Scottish National Party leader announced her departure at a news conference.



In the Indian capital Delhi, another brutal case of a man murdering his live-in partner has come to the light. This case has once again reminded the country of the notorious Shraddha Walker case, which shocked India just a couple of months back.

While the tech world seems to have been shaken up with the arrival of ChatGPT—a chatbot developed by OpenAI—Apple co-founder and tech wizard Steve Wozniak has expressed scepticism over the artificial intelligence’s capabilities.

In what could be termed the biggest expose in the history of elections, an investigation reportedly revealed that a team of Israeli contractors under Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces operative rigged over 30 elections worldwide using hacking.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday (February 15) denied relief in the case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year as an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his interim bail.

A large network of camps being operated by the federal government in Russia has held at least 6,000 children from the war-ravaged Ukraine, a study by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) has revealed.

Ahead of the second Test versus Australia, in New Delhi, Rohit Sharma-led India have created history. India displaced Australia to become the No. 1 ranked side in ICC Test Rankings and have also become the No. 1 team across formats.

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was acquitted on Wednesday over allegations that he bribed witnesses in the notorious underage prostitution case, colloquially referred to as ‘Banga Banga’ parties.

The Chinese city of Wuhan witnessed a protest staged by hundreds of retirees on Wednesday (February 15), in response to local resentment over changes to the public health insurance system, according to witnesses and pictures doing the rounds on social media.