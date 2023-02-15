After Shraddha Walker murder case, another brutal killing shocks the Indian capital Delhi

In the Indian capital Delhi, another brutal case of a man murdering his live-in partner has come to the light. The man, Sahil Gehlot, who is a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in the refrigerator of a Dhaba (a roadside eatery) he owns. What adds to the shock value of this case is the fact that after murdering his girlfriend, the man married another woman the same day. A magistrate has now sent Gehlot to five days of police custody. Meanwhile, authorities will hold an investigation, collect evidence and question the accused.

The latest case has once again reminded the country of the notorious Shraddha Walker case that shocked India just a couple of months back.

As per an IANS report, Gehlot murdered Yadav around the Kashmiri Gate bus stand area and then drove her body some 36 kilometres to his eatery, which is located on the outskirts of Delhi's Mitraon village.

The police reportedly on February 10th got a tip-off that a man by the name of Sahil Gehlot has killed his girlfriend, before marrying another on the day of the murder.

As per Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav, when a police team reached Mitraon village, Gehlot was nowhere to be found. In addition, his phone was switched off. However, they managed to nab him at the Kair village crossing.

Initially, Gehlot pleaded innocence but later confessed to the murder.

"On interrogation, initially, the accused tried to mislead the police. But on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav, in the intervening night of February 9 and 10 and stuffed her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in a vacant plot situated on the outskirts of village Mitraon," said the special commissioner.

