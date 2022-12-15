Delhi Police make big BREAKTHROUGH in Shraddha Murder Case, DNA samples unravel mystery

The Delhi Police revealed on Thursday that some of the body parts found in forests in Mehrauli and Gurugram belonged to Shraddha Walkar. The DNA sample of the bone fragment that police were examining matched that of Shraddha's father. In an interview with ANI news agency, Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda stated that they have received the DNA and polygraph test findings from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL)."Police have received DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Sagar Preet Hooda said.

The police also stated that the corpse parts will be sent for post-mortem testing. The investigation is now underway. The senior officers investigating Shraddha Walkar's atrocious murder by her live-in lover Aaftab Poonawala feel the results will be critical to the probe.

Poonawala was arrested last month and is presently being held in Tihar jail based on his confession of murdering Walkar and slicing her body into 35 pieces to dispose of it. Poonawala, on 9 December, appeared in court via video conference, and his judicial detention was extended for another 14 days. The Mehrauli forest yielded 13 decaying bones and part of a jaw that were thought to belong to the 27-year-old lady.