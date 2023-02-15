WATCH | Chinese retirees protest in Wuhan over reforms to public health insurance system

The Chinese city of Wuhan witnessed a protest staged by hundreds of retirees on Wednesday (February 15), in response to local resentment over changes to the public health insurance system, according to witnesses and pictures doing the rounds on social media. In China, where the government aggressively enforces rules pertaining to public order and resistance is swiftly put down, protests are an unusual occurrence. Despite that, China has seen multiple demonstrations of public anger including large protests in 2022 against the strict COVID-19 rules, which have since been revoked.

Wuhan's retirees protest in front of Zhongshan Park

On Wednesday, a group of demonstrators protested in front of Wuhan's Zhongshan Park in the second such gathering in a week, as reported by AFP.

Videos being circulated on social media show security guards at the entrance to the popular Zhongshan Park, forming a human chain to prevent more people from entering.

Since February 1, the monthly allowances given to retirees have decreased due to changes made to China's vast public health insurance system.

A separate protest by hundreds of retirees took place last Wednesday in front of Wuhan's municipal hall in response to the reforms.

Social media posts appeared to show local authorities meeting with some of those protesters for negotiations.

Reforms to China's public health insurance system

The insurance reforms, which have been progressively implemented since 2021, come as local government resources are under pressure as a result of several years of stringent and expensive zero-Covid policies.

Analysts claim that the indifference shown by the officials in Wuhan, has further aggravated the protests.

"Civil servants and public institution staff are still entitled to subsidised medical assistance insurance on top of the employee health insurance scheme," political risk consultancy firm SinoInsider said in a note to AFP.

"Senior and retired CCP (Chinese Communist Party) cadres have long had access to generous medical treatments at public expense and without having to pay for basic healthcare insurance. Local governments could compromise and meet protester demands early" rather than engage in a drawn-out dispute," the firm added.

