Imran Khan denied bail in protest case: 'Can't stretch for indefinite period' 

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday (February 15) denied relief in the case linked to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year as an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his interim bail. The matter can't be stretched for an "indefinite period", Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan said during the hearing, Pakistan daily Dawn reported, in reference to the former premier's absence. Stressing that Imran Khan "tried to come, but he could not", his lawyer had sought an extension of the pre-arrest bail.

Multiple opportunities were given to Khan to appear in the case, the court stressed, "but to no avail". The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician did not appear for the hearings at least eight times since October, as per the report, apart from twice on Wednesday. His lawyer also reportedly told the court that "injuries take time in healing at this age" in a reference to the attempt on his life on November 3 during a rally. He has been recovering in Lahore since the assassination attempt and could not fly to Islamabad for the hearing, his attorney said.

Khan can now challenge the decision in the Islamabad High Court.

The case was filed against Imran Khan in October after workers of his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country. The protests were held against the disqualification of the former prime minister over accusations related to Toshakhana, a government department that stores gifts given by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

Also read: Imran Khan assassination attempt: Meet Ibtisam Hassan, the ‘hero’ who saved Pak former PM’s life



The Election Commission took action against the ex-prime minister after he allegedly "concealed his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts retained by him particularly in year 2018 and 2019 […] in the statements of assets and liabilities filed for the year 2017-2018 and 2018-19”.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE