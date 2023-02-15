Big expose! Israeli mastermind Tal Hanan rigged 33 presidential elections worldwide: Report

In what could be termed the biggest expose in the history of elections, an investigation reportedly revealed that a team of Israeli contractors under Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces operative rigged over 30 elections worldwide using hacking. Many journalists were part of the investigation which brought to light shocking revelation based on undercover footage and leaked documents, a copy of which was leaked to Guardian.

Hanan and his team were running under the codename “Team Jorge." He was extending his services to intelligence agencies as well as private companies including services at the time of political campaigning.

How could they pull off all this? There was a huge army which worked on spreading out thousands of fake social media posts on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms. If this seems hard to digest, Hanan and his team also strewn about other accounts which had sensitive details such as credit card information and other money wallets.

After this massive revelation as reported by Guardian, democracies might be forced to sit straight up and take notice. The journalists, pretending to be consultants, were able to gather information about all these wrongdoings when they covertly attended Hanan's meetings with his team members which took place between July and December 2022.

The most groundbreaking revelation made by Hanan was when in one of the conversations, he claimed, “We are now involved in one election in Africa … We have a team in Greece and a team in [the] Emirates … You follow the leads. [We have completed] 33 presidential-level campaigns, 27 of which were successful.”

Not only this, afterwards, he also claimed that he was involved in two “major projects” in the US but claimed not to engage directly in US politics. However, it is pertinent to note that all these claims by Team Jorge is not verified as part of the investigation done by the journalists.

