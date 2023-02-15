In Pics | Hundreds, including same-sex couples, wed in mass ceremony on Valentine's Day in Mexico

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

In the Mexican state of Nezahaulcoyotl, hundreds of Mexicans exchanged vows on Valentine's Day on Tuesday in a mass wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Mexico City was all adorned with beautiful 3D art to celebrate the collective wedding which also saw the participation of same-sex couples.

Couples kissing, holding hands: Mexico collective wedding that swayed netizens off their feet

This Valentines Day there was a lot of love in the Mexican air. Visuals of couples holding hands, brides getting their nails and makeup done and people posing for pictures next to 3D artwork swayed netizens off their feet as they joined beautiful couples on their most special day.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Dozens, including at least 15 LGBTQ+ couples, tied knot in Mexico collective wedding

In the Mexican state of Nezahaulcoyotl, romantic scenes emerged out of the collective wedding where many love birds thronged to get wed and tie their special bond of love. There was 3D art of heart-shaped trees and other art pieces which became perfect props for many people who wanted to get that one perfect picture to look back and remember their D-day.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Free marriage certificates for newly-weds

With an aim to regularise the civil status for the newlyweds, the marriage certificates were given out to the couples for free. Some also got gifts like all-paid honeymoons, Television sets, home appliances and furniture. While in Nezahualcoyotl city in south-central Mexico, dozens of couples were tying knots, the Mexico City was all decked up with beautiful 3D artwork.



(Photograph: Twitter )

'We are love and peace': 3D artworks coloured the day of passersby

With quotes like "We are love and peace" the Mexican artists painted 12x18 metres pieces at many places in Mexico City to celebrate Valentine's day. These art pieces were inspired by nature, diversity, Mexican culture and surrealism.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Brides getting nails and makeup done before exchanging vows

Brides got their ready at the collective wedding venue itself ahead of exchanging vows with their loved ones. The collective wedding in Mexico also included newlyweds from their LGBT+ community. A newlywed Martha while holding an LGBT+ flag by her partner's side told Reuters news agency, "I am very happy to be with the person who has been with me through thick and thin."



(Photograph: Twitter )