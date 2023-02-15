MASSIVE FEAT! Rohit Sharma-led India become No. 1 across formats, dethrone Australia in Tests
After their big win in the four-match Test series opener versus Australia, by innings and 132 runs, India has now topped the Test rankings to become No. 1 in all forms of the game.
Ahead of the second Test versus Australia, in New Delhi, Rohit Sharma-led India has created history. India displaced Australia to become the No. 1 ranked side in ICC Test Rankings and have also become the No. 1 team across formats. This is the first time that the Indian cricket team have topped the rankings across formats at the same time; making Rohit the first Indian captain to achieve the unthinkable feat. India has been the No. 1 ranked side in T20Is for quite some time whereas they topped the ODI rankings following a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the home series, in January. After their big win in the four-match Test series opener versus Australia, by innings and 132 runs, India have now topped the Test rankings to become No. 1 in all forms of the game.
In Tests, here's the top-five teams:
INDIA - 115 rating points
Australia - 111 rating points
England - 106 rating points
New Zealand - 100 rating points
South Africa - 85 rating points
Top-five ODI sides:
INDIA - 114 rating points
Australia - 112 rating points
New Zealand - 111 rating points
England - 111 rating points
Pakistan - 106 rating points
In T20Is:
India - 267 rating points
England - 266 rating points
Pakistan - 258 rating points
South Africa - 256 rating points
New Zealand - 252 rating points
For players, R Ashwin jumped to the second spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers in Tests after his five-fer in the Nagpur Test. The list is led by Australia captain Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma was reawarded for his majestic 120 in the first Test and moved from the 10th to the 8th spot in the Men's Test Batting Rankings. India will have to win the upcoming second Test versus Australia, in the national capital, to hold on to the top spot in Tests and strengthen their chances of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final -- for the second time in a row -- which will be held in June.
The second Test gets underway on February 17.