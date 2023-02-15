MASSIVE FEAT! Rohit Sharma-led India become No. 1 across formats, dethrone Australia in Tests

Ahead of the second Test versus Australia, in New Delhi, Rohit Sharma-led India has created history. India displaced Australia to become the No. 1 ranked side in ICC Test Rankings and have also become the No. 1 team across formats. This is the first time that the Indian cricket team have topped the rankings across formats at the same time; making Rohit the first Indian captain to achieve the unthinkable feat. India has been the No. 1 ranked side in T20Is for quite some time whereas they topped the ODI rankings following a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the home series, in January. After their big win in the four-match Test series opener versus Australia, by innings and 132 runs, India have now topped the Test rankings to become No. 1 in all forms of the game.