Thought something positive would come out: Babar Azam on his 'this too shall pass' tweet for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was going through a torrid run in 2022. With his numbers going down across formats, there were concerns being raised with regard to his spot in the national side. In July 2022, when India were involved in a three-match ODI series versus hosts England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam -- regarded as Kohli's rival -- made heads turn with his heartfelt gesture for an underfire Kohli. Babar took to his official Twitter handle to share a message for out-of-form Kohli amid his constant criticism.

On July 14, Babar took to his official account and shared an image with Kohli with caption, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." Kohli also replied to Babar and wrote, "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022 ×

The two met in the 2022 Asia Cup, where India and Pakistan met twice (winning and losing one each), and also during the T20 World Cup in Australia (where Rohit Sharma & Co. defeated Babar-led Men in Green).

Recently, Babar opened up on his heartfelt tweet for Kohli during an interview with ICC Digital Insider. He revealed, "As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time. At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time." Babar added, "It is in difficult times that you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that, and maybe something positive would come out of it. Something that can be a plus point."