Chetan Sharma sting operation: Memes galore after staggering revelations made by BCCI chief selector

On Tuesday (February 14), all hell broke loose after explosive revelations were out from Chetan Sharma sting operation. The BCCI chief selector spoke at length about Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly rift, alleged rift rumours between Kohli-Rohit Sharma, talked about doping in Indian cricket and many more. His revelations have gone viral with many having plenty to say about the chief selector's claims, in the sting operation carried out by Zee News.

The former Indian cricketer revealed how Kohli felt it was former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly behind his ODI captaincy sacking, rubbished rumours of rift between Rohit and Kohli, spoke at length on how players are desperate to hold on to their respective spots and play despite not being fully fit. After such explosive comments, social media platforms have been flooded with several reactions, including memes. Here are some memes on the entire Chetan Sharma sting operation:

CLAIMS MADE BY CHETAN SHARMA

On Kohli vs Ganguly

When a player grows in stature, he starts thinking that he was become very big, bigger than the board even. Then he starts thinking that nobody can stand against him. Without him, the cricket will stop. But has that ever happened? Many big players came and went, but cricket is still there; it remains the same. He wanted to confront the then-BCCI president. I was present in the selection meeting. Kohli was clearly told by the BCCI president to re-think his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. We all told him to reconsider his decision. But he lied to the media when he said that he got no such suggestion from anyone in the board.

He was addressing the media ahead of the South Africa tour. He unnecessarily brought up the issue of what transpired in the selection committee.

On Kohli vs Rohit alleged rift

There are no rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they support each other. Both are like Amitabh and Dharmendra.

Do players hige their injuries to play?

Maybe 10-15% do that and they ask us to let them play but medical science does not let them. Players obviously want to play; they do not want to miss any matches. In case of [Jaspreet] Bumrah, he wasn't even able to bend down so what could he do? There are only handful of such cases, however some of them, they just take injections on their own and they say they are fine.