‘ChatGPT is impressive, but…’: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has his say on AI-powered chatbot

While the tech world seems to have been shaken up with the arrival of ChatGPT—a chatbot developed by OpenAI—Apple co-founder and tech wizard Steve Wozniak has expressed scepticism over the artificial intelligence’s capabilities.

During a recent discussion with CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on February 8, Wozniak pointed out one of the key qualities that differentiate technology from humans.

He said that while "ChatGPT is kind of impressive" and "useful to humans," it has the potential to make some serious errors.

"I spent an entire lifetime really studying the brain, the computer. The computer will never equal the brain. I was very negative at first on any human-made technology being equivalent to nature. So it'll never be equal," Wozniak said.

"When a machine could beat a human at chess, we said the same sort of things," Wozniak said. "Oh my gosh, it's so smart, you know, but it's just following different methods than a brain follows.

"But you know…We want a humanness that has some emotion and feeling about things."

Despite cynicism and criticism, ChatGPT has become increasingly popular. Recently, its creator OpenAI signed a 10 billion dollar deal with Microsoft to bring the AI into products like the Bing search engine and Microsoft Office.

The announcement also opened up an AI arms race between the world’s largest tech companies, with Google and Baidu both announcing their own artificial-intelligence-powered chatbots.

While Google has been working on ‘Bard’ on an “experimental” basis, reports stated that Chinese internet company Baidu will launch ChatGPT’s rival by March.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Baidu will integrate the chatbot into its main search engine in March and also make an independent website for users to access the tool.

