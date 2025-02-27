At least 10 people were injured in a "suspected terrorist attack" in Israel after a car rammed into pedestrians.

In other news, US President Donald Trump confirmed that tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will take effect in March, while China will face an additional 10 per cent tax.

Meanwhile in India, Pune Police have intensified search for the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, who has been on the run.

At least 10 injured after car rams into pedestrians in a 'terror attack' in Israel

At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel on Thursday (Feb 27). The police have described the incident as a “suspected terror attack”.

'Drugs are still pouring in': Trump confirms 25 per cent tariffs on Canada, Mexico; doubles duty on China

President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 27) confirmed that 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will take effect next week, while also announcing an additional 10 per cent tax on goods from China.

Pune bus rape: Police deploy drones, dog squad to track Swargate bus rape accused

Pune City Police have intensified their search for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, who has been on the run since Tuesday (Feb 25). The search operation is currently focused on sugarcane fields in Gunat village, where authorities suspect he may be hiding.

‘Don’t play hero’: Widows, children mourn as Hamas returns four Israeli hostages’ bodies - Who were they?

Israeli authorities on Thursday (Feb 27) confirmed the identities of the four Israeli hostages whose remains were handed over by Hamas. The Palestinian militant group exchanged the remains of hostages for the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners, marking the completion of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal that has brought a halt to the Israel-Hamas war.

Days before ceasefire ends, Israel says it won’t withdraw from Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

Israel has no plans to pull out from the Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza, despite the terms of the ceasefire agreement, an official told CNN on Thursday (Feb 27).

‘His own spokesman’: Trump answered over 1,000 questions in his first month, 7 times more than Biden

US President Donald Trump answered over a thousand questions from journalists during the first month of his second term, according to a new report. This count is nearly seven times more than former president Joe Biden in the same period.

Andrew, Tristan Tate fly to US on private jet: Did Trump admin pressure Romania to lift their travel ban?

British-American influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate departed Romania Thursday (Feb 27) morning on a private flight to the United States.

What is the Pakistan Democracy Act? US bill targeting Pakistan’s military over political crackdowns

A new bill aimed at restoring democracy in Pakistan and holding its top officials accountable is set to be introduced in the US House of Representatives.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Indian eatery to help with Ramadan preps, pack some Kolkata biryani for home

The famous Kolkata biryani has got some new fans, perhaps. Ahead of Ramadan, British monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla stopped by London's popular eatery Darjeeling Express to help the staff pack food for patients in various hospitals for Iftar during the holy month.

Pakistan remain winless in home Champions Trophy after washed-out Bangladesh tie

The ICC Champions Trophy host and holders, Pakistan, went winless in the home edition after rain forced a washout in Rawalpindi in their last league game against Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 27). Pakistan staged the first ICC event in almost three decades, having last co-hosted the ODI World Cup in 1996, and ended up on the losing side in two contested matches against New Zealand and India.