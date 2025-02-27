Israeli authorities on Thursday (Feb 27) confirmed the identities of the four Israeli hostages whose remains were handed over by Hamas. The Palestinian militant group exchanged the remains of hostages for the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners, marking the completion of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal that has brought a halt to the Israel-Hamas war.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the hostages’ families, said it had “received with profound sorrow the news about the identification of Itzik Elgarat, Tsachi Idan, Shlomo Mansour, and Ohad Yahalomi.” It added that all four men were murdered.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which came into effect on January 19, provided for the release of 33 hostages, including eight dead bodies, in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians held by Israel.

Five Thai hostages were also released outside the scope of the agreement.

Who are the hostages identified?

Ohad Yahalomi, 49

A French-Israeli national, Ohad Yahalomi, was taken from his home in Nir Oz kibbutz. His 12-year-old son Eitan was also abducted by Hamas separately and was released in November 2023. He has been described as an outdoors lover and an expert on scorpions.

His wife, Bat-Sheva Yahalomi, said that their family sought shelter in the safe room, but her husband was guarding the outside with a gun as the door would not close. He was wounded and taken hostage from outside their home.

The attackers also tried to take her and their two daughters, but they managed to escape.

A group allied to Hamas announced that Ohad Yahalomi was dead in January 2024, however, the information was not confirmed by the Israeli army. Until the exchange late Wednesday (Feb 26), he had been listed as alive.

Tsachi Idan, 49

Tsachi Idan, who lived in Nahal Oz kibbutz, was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He hid with his wife, Gali Idan, and three of their four children in their safe room.

His 18-year-old daughter Maayan Idan was shot dead in front of him when the attackers shot through the door. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook by the militant group.

“He will come back,” his abductors told his family while taking him away.

“I love you,” his wife said. “Don't play the hero, be smart. Take care of yourself and come back to me in one piece.”

Idan had also been listed as alive until Wednesday. Before being seized by Hamas, he worked as an IT systems developer for restaurants.

Itzik Elgarat, 68

A Danish-Israeli, Itzik Elgarat, was captured by Hamas after being shot in the hand during the attack on his kibbutz, Nir Oz, according to his brother Daniel Elgarat.

His brother was the last person who was in contact with him. His phone showed it was in Gaza.

Elgarat lived in Denmark for 12 years, where his two children live, and had visited them shortly before the attack. He was a fan of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football team and had been listed as alive until Wednesday.

Shlomo Mansour, 85

Born in Iraq, Shlomo Mansour was one of the founders of the henhouse in Kissufim kibbutz and took care of it for many years. He was abducted from this small community on October 7, 2023.

His wife, Mazal Mansour, with whom he lived for 60 years, managed to escape.

A handyman, he had five children and enjoyed gardening and repairing his grandchildren's toys.

In February 2024, Israel confirmed that Mansour had been killed on October 7, 2023, and that his body had been taken to the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies)