Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 26) that the Palestinian militant group Hamas will return four dead hostages tonight, without a ceremony.

Hamas's military wing earlier said that the handover of the bodies of the slain hostages will likely happen tonight at 11 pm local time.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-affiliated Prisoners’ Information Office in Gaza said that the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis is preparing to receive freed Palestinian prisoners, and they are “expected to arrive between 10 pm and midnight.”

'No ceremony'

“The handover will take place without public presence to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction,” the Hamas official said.

The Palestinian militant group is expected to hand over Tsahi Idan, Ohad Yahalomi, Itzik Elgarat, and Shlomo Mantzur, the last four abductees, believed to be dead, included in the first phase of the hostage deal, which will end on Saturday.

The hostage release will happen simultaneously with Israel freeing 602 Palestinian security prisoners, whose release has been held up since Saturday to protect Hamas' propaganda displays and demeaning ceremonies during the handover of hostages.

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the bodies will be handed over to the Egyptians, who will then transfer them to Israel.

Since the final stage of the ceasefire, Hamas has handed over 25 hostages alive in public ceremonies that often paraded, humiliated, and sometimes even endangered the captives, drawing widespread criticism.

The Palestinian militant group also handed over the bodies of four slain hostages after first displaying the coffins on stage in front of a large crowd.

