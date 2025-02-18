Israel will begin negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal "this week", Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday (Feb 18), adding that it will include the exchange of Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli foreign minister further said that Israel demanded a complete demilitarisation of the enclave.

The fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been facing some ups and downs as it continues.

'High chance' six hostages will be freed on Saturday

Senior Hamas official said that there is a "high chance" that the Palestinian militant group will be freeing six living hostages on Saturday.

“There are negotiations and it depends on the price Israel will pay,” the unnamed official told Ynet news.

“The demands at the moment are that Israel agrees to enter talks for the second phase [of the hostage deal] and give guarantees on the humanitarian issues, allowing in mobile homes and heavy [construction] equipment,” the official added.

Notably, Hamas is set to release four bodies on Thursday and three living hostages on Saturday as per the truce agreement.

Following this, a senior Israeli official said that Israel will start allowing mobile homes and heavy construction equipment into Gaza in a controlled manner as it seeks to bring the six living hostages.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making immense efforts to secure the release of the six living hostages that remain as part of phase one [of the hostage-ceasefire deal], and also four hostages who are not alive,” the official said.

"In accordance with the negotiations and on condition Hamas upholds the agreement, Israel will begin allowing this in a controlled and phased way.”

However, an Israeli official denied the reports of machinery entering Gaza as of Tuesday. An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that no heavy machinery had entered Gaza as of Tuesday morning after images of such tools entering Gaza circulated online.

(With inputs from agencies)