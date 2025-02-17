Arab summit on Donald Trump's Gaza plan postponed

A planned Saudi meeting of Arab leaders in response to US President Donald Trump's plan to take control of Gaza has been postponed by a day and expanded, Arab diplomats said on Monday.

Advertisment

"The mini Arab summit in Riyadh has been postponed from Thursday to Friday, February 21," a Saudi source told AFP. An Arab diplomatic source confirmed the new date.

Also read: UK's Keir Starmer to meet Trump next week after US freezes Europe out of Ukraine talks

Three Arab states had been expected to attend the summit, but the Saudi source said the expanded meeting will "include the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries along with Egypt and Jordan to discuss Arab alternatives to Trump's plans in the Gaza Strip".

Advertisment

The member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The Saudi source said that "an influential Gulf country expressed its dissatisfaction at being excluded from the Riyadh summit, which prompted the organisers to include all the Gulf countries", without specifying which country was involved.

Trump had proposed taking over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and moving its more than two million residents to Jordan or Egypt -- a plan experts say would violate international law.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Israel can't do a thing': Tehran slams Netanyahu for vowing to 'finish the job' against Iran with Trump's help

Arab countries have unanimously rejected the idea or any prospect of displacing Palestinians from their lands.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Washington was open to proposals from Arab countries concerning the Palestinian territory, where a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war came into effect on 19 January after more than 15 months of fighting.

Rubio said he hoped to be able to discuss these ideas during a tour that took him to Israel on Sunday, Saudi Arabia on Monday, and on to the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday, Jordan's King Abdullah II met with Trump at the White House and "reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians", according to a statement issued later, saying this was "the unified Arab position".

Also read: US President Donald Trump’s aid freeze could result in millions more AIDS deaths: UN

Trump doubled down on his plan during the meeting.