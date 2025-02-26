Israel's Bibas family, on Wednesday (Feb 26), called on the Israeli officials to take responsibility for the deaths of their loved ones - Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir - who lost their lives while in captivity in Gaza, emphasising that they could have been saved.

"This disaster should not have happened. You should not have been taken, and you should have returned alive," Ofri Bibas said at the funeral of her sister-in-law, Shiri Bibas, and her two nephews.

"There is no meaning to forgiveness before the failures are investigated and all officials take responsibility.

"Our disaster as a nation and as a family should not have happened, and must never happen again. They could have saved you but preferred revenge."

The three members of the Bibas family were taken hostage by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel in Oct 2023.

Hamas, last week, returned their bodies to Israel as part of a ceasefire deal.

Yarden Bibas, husband of Shiri and father of Kfir and Ariel, was also taken hostage but released earlier this month.

Yarden apologises at funeral of wife, sons

Earlier today, Yarden apologised for being unable to protect his family during the Hamas attack.

"Shiri, I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all," he said in his eulogy at the funeral of his wife and sons.

"Shiri, I love you and will always love you. Shiri, you are everything to me. You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend," said Yarden, his voice choking as he read his eulogy, which was televised live from a cemetery near Nir Oz.

"Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should 'fight or surrender'.

"You said 'fight', so I fought. Shiri... If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn't have fired," said Yarden.

The funeral was held for close family members and relatives only, with no media presence allowed

"Shiri, this is the closest I've been to you since October 7th, and I can't kiss or hug you, and it's breaking me!" said Yarden as his sister stood next to him.

He also apologised to his two sons, Kfir, who was nine months old, and Ariel, aged four, at the time of the attack.

"Ariel, I hope you're not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you," he said.

"I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute. I hope you're enjoying paradise. I'm sure you're making all the angels laugh with your silly jokes and impressions."

Recalling his loved one, he fondly remembered Kfir as part of a "perfect family" with his wife.

"I remember during the delivery when the midwife suddenly stopped everything... but it was just to tell us we had another redhead," he said, speaking of Kfir.

"You brought more light and happiness to our little home. You came with your sweet, captivating laugh and smile, and I was instantly hooked! It was impossible not to nibble on you all the time."

(With inputs from agencies)