Israel-Hamas war: Mediators have brokered an agreement for the release of all Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be released last week in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli hostages, Egyptian state-linked media reported late Tuesday (Feb 25).

Hamas confirms news of release

The Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed the deal, which was reached under Egypt's supervision, stating it was part of the first phase of its ceasefire agreement with Israel.

This comes as, on Sunday (Feb 23), Hamas accused Israel of jeopardising the five-week-old Gaza truce by delaying the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel, meanwhile, defended the delay, citing concerns over the manner in which hostages had been freed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the militants for what he labelled as "humiliating ceremonies".

Since the ceasefire began on January 19, Hamas has publicly released 25 Israeli hostages across Gaza. These staged events saw masked, armed fighters escort captives onto platforms decorated with slogans and propaganda.

Israel, in turn, has freed over 1,100 Palestinian prisoners.

On Saturday, Hamas released six Israeli hostages in the seventh such transfer, but Israel postponed the scheduled release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners in response. While both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, the truce has largely held since coming into effect.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has, meanwhile, urged all parties to conduct prisoner and hostage exchanges "in a dignified and private manner."

Previously, Steve Witkoff, an envoy of US President Donald Trump, said he was headed to the Middle East this week to "get an extension of phase one" of the truce.

"We're hopeful that we have the proper time... to begin phase two, and finish it off and get more hostages released," said Witkoff in a conversation with CNN.

