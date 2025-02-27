The famous Kolkata biryani has got some new fans, perhaps. Ahead of Ramadan, British monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla stopped by London's popular eatery Darjeeling Express to help the staff pack food for patients in various hospitals for Iftar during the holy month. The royal couple packed dates and biryani for donations ahead of Ramadan. The restaurant owned by Birtish-Indian chef Asma Khan shared a video of the royal couple packing dates and biryani and revealed they too took home some biryani.



The Darjeeling Express serves authentic Mughlai and Bengali cuisine and is quite a hit with celebrities. The restaurant's Sunday Supper Club is much talked about, where Asma Khan and an all-female kitchen staff prepare the famous Kolkata Biryani for diners.

Charles and Camilla pack dates, biryani boxes

The family's social media handles shared a video of the couple interacting with the staff and meeting a group of Muslim women. They also helped wrap biryani boxes and date packages which will be donated to hospitals across London. The video also showed the King and Queen being welcomed by chef-owner Asma Khan.

Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! 🧑‍🍳



Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month. pic.twitter.com/C6Fi6v9xwg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 26, 2025

"I did not realise the King would be so fast. You're packing dates faster than I can seal them," she joked, making the monarch laugh along with others.

In the video, Charles and Camilla were seen using small tongs to pack one date each into a paper bag that was sealed by Khan. "I did not realise the King would be so fast. You're packing dates faster than I can seal them," she joked, making the monarch laugh along with others.

"This is a speedy couple," she remarked as Camilla handed her packages quickly.

The royal family highlighted the importance of Ramadan in the caption. "Ramadan is a particularly important time for Muslims where daily life continues as normal, but spiritual focus intensifies. To observe Ramadan can mean a range of things; this gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Muslim women, as well as the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan," it read.

