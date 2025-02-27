A new bill aimed at restoring democracy in Pakistan and holding its top officials accountable is set to be introduced in the US House of Representatives.

Proposed by Congressman Joe Wilson, the Pakistan Democracy Act includes strong steps that could impact US-Pakistan relations.

Key features of the Pakistan Democracy Act

The bill emphasises Washington’s commitment to promoting democratic governance in Pakistan. It proposes a 30-day review period to assess potential sanctions against Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir. This marks the first time sanctions have been proposed against a sitting Pakistani military leader.

Additionally, the legislation calls for a comprehensive review of all Pakistani generals, government officials, and their families to determine their eligibility for sanctions. This broad approach reflects an effort to counter any actions that undermine democracy.

Congressman Wilson first announced his intention to introduce the bill on February 13, stating on X that it would seek to ban entry into the US for those in Pakistan’s military government responsible for Imran Khan’s persecution and imprisonment.

Wilson outlined the bill’s main points in another X post on Wednesday (Feb 26), saying that it:

Establishes US policy to restore democracy in Pakistan

Mandates a 30-day determination of sanctions on senior Pakistani officials

Reviews all senior officials and their families for possible sanctions

A section of the bill shared by Wilson says that it aims to authorise sanctions against foreign individuals who have knowingly engaged in the wrongful persecution and imprisonment of political opponents in Pakistan.

Joe Wilson’s demand for Imran Khan’s release

Separately, Joe Wilson and fellow Congressman August Pfluger have written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging him to engage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 over a series of legal cases, which he claims are politically motivated. Wilson has repeatedly called for his release, posting on X that he and Pfluger were pressing Rubio to "free Imran Khan and work to restore democracy in Pakistan".

In their letter dated February 25, the congressmen described Imran as "widely beloved in Pakistan", arguing that his release could usher in a new era of US-Pakistan relations.

The letter further added that Imran Khan has suffered judicial abuse similar to that faced by President Trump, adding that he was imprisoned on "trumped-up charges".

(With inputs from agencies)