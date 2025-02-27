India delivered a scathing critique to Pakistan at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council, labeling it a "failed state" that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts.

Advertisment

India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, Kshitij Tyagi, fired back at Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the Pakistani leadership of spreading falsehoods dictated by its military. Tyagi's rebuttal came in response to Pakistani Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar's claims.

"It is regrettable to see Pakistan's leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from," Tyagi said.

Further continuing the rebuttal, Tyagi said that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always be a part of India as progress and development in these areas speak for themselves.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Geneva: At the 7th Meeting - 58th Session of Human Rights Council, Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi says, "India is exercising its right of reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan. It is regrettable to see Pakistan's so-called leaders and… pic.twitter.com/7Bg5j8jZJX — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

"The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people's trust in the government's commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone," he said.

Tyagi emphasised that Pakistan needs to get over its obsession with India and instead concentrate on addressing the pressing issues affecting its own citizens.

Advertisment

"Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. It's rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from," he said.

'Malicious' references

He then said that the remarks were a response to 'malicious' references made by Pakistan and spreading falsehoods.

"India is exercising its right of reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan," he said.

Tyagi's remarks came after India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India, while also condemning Pakistan's misinformation campaigns.

"The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India," Harish said while delivering India's statement at the Open Debate in the United Nations Security Council on Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance.

(With inputs from agencies)