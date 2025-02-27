Pune City Police have intensified their search for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, who has been on the run since Tuesday (Feb 25). The search operation is currently focused on sugarcane fields in Gunat village, where authorities suspect he may be hiding.

In an effort to locate Gade, Pune Police have deployed drones and a dog squad in Shirur taluka of Pune district. At least 13 police teams, along with over 100 officers, are actively involved in the manhunt.

Aerial surveillance and canine tracking in use

As per an unnamed official reported by PTI, multiple teams arrived at Gunat village on Thursday afternoon. The official said, “Police are using drones for aerial imaging of the field so that Gade can be tracked down.” A dog squad has also been deployed to track the accused.

How the crime unfolded

The 26-year-old survivor was allegedly raped inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus stand. She told police that she was waiting for a bus when the accused approached her, addressing her as ‘didi’ (sister), and informed her that the bus to Satara was at another platform.

Gade then led her to an unoccupied bus parked in a secluded part of the station. Despite her hesitation due to the lack of lights inside, he convinced her to board. Once inside, he allegedly overpowered and raped her before fleeing the scene.

Cash reward announced for information

The Pune Police have announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh ($1,145 USD) for anyone providing information leading to Gade’s arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smartana Patil stated, "We have declared a Rs one lakh cash award for the person who helps in nabbing the accused. We have sent the bus for forensic investigation. Our teams have been working day and night since the incident happened."

Meanwhile, the bus where the crime took place has been sent for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)