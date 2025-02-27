The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intervened, and the US authorities are expediting the visa formalities to enable the family of the Indian student Neelam Shinde, to travel to the United States at the earliest, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Advertisment

Thirty-five-year-old Neelam, who went to the US four years back to pursue studies, sustained critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in California.

The incident occurred on February 14, following which she was admitted to a local hospital. She has remained in a coma since.

The driver of the vehicle has reportedly been arrested.

Advertisment

Her parents sought help from the Indian government to obtain a US visa, allowing them to be by their child's side.

Neelam's father said that he was informed about the accident by his daughter's roommates on February 16, and since then the family has been trying to get a visa but haven't yet got it.

Neelam's uncle, Sanjay Kadam, told Indian news channel NDTV that the victim's roommates shared the information with the family, “They told us that she has met with a huge accident."

Advertisment

“She is in a coma right now, and we need to be there," the student’s uncle said.

Also read: Indian student in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in US; family seeks urgent visa

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule reacts

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also sought External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar’s help in getting a visa for the Shinde family.

"Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency," Sule said in a post on X.

Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 26, 2025

"Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance. Requesting Dr S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy US to kindly look into the matter and help," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)