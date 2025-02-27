An Indian student in the United States was reportedly struck by a vehicle in California over 10 days ago and has since remained in a coma, sparking concern among family and friends.

Advertisment

Thirty-five-year-old Neelam Shinde's parents have sought help from the Indian government to obtain a US visa, allowing them to be by their child's side.

The incident occurred on February 14, following which Neelam was admitted to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle has reportedly been arrested.

Advertisment

Family seeks Centre's help

The family of the victim said that Neelam has been in the United States for four years and is a final-year student.

Her father, Tanaji Shinde, said that he was informed about the accident on February 16 and since then the family has been trying to get a visa but without any success.

Advertisment

Neelam's uncle, Sanjay Kadam, told Indian news channel NDTV that the victim's roommates shared the information with the family, “They told us that she has met with a huge accident".

“She is in a coma right now, and we need to be there," the student’s uncle said.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule reacts

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also sought External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar’s help in getting a visa for the Shinde family.

"Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency," Sule said in a post on X.

Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 26, 2025

"Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance. Requesting Dr S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy US to kindly look into the matter and help," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)