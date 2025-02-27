British-American influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate departed Romania Thursday (Feb 27) morning on a private flight to the United States.

Their departure follows approval from Romanian prosecutors, allowing them to travel abroad while still under investigation.

Tate brothers granted permission to leave Romania

The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed that the brothers, who have been vocal supporters of Trump, have been granted permission to leave the country. However, they must return when required and comply with the conditions of their judicial control. Failure to do so could result in stricter restrictions on their movement.

While their request to travel was approved, their appeal to have the charges against them dropped was denied. Reports indicate they are expected to return to Romania by the end of March to fulfil the terms of their judicial control.

"Regarding two defendants, individuals with dual citizenship, American and British, who are under judicial control in the criminal cases being investigated by DIICOT – Central Structure, we make the following clarification: the request to revoke the preventive measure of judicial control has been rejected, and it remains in place in both cases where criminal prosecution is under way," prosecutors said in a statement.

What are the charges against Andrew Tate and his brother?

The Tate brothers, former professional kickboxers, were arrested in 2022 and formally charged in mid-2023 alongside two Romanian women. They face allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal group to exploit women.

Despite the charges, the brothers deny any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the UK is seeking their extradition in connection with a separate investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Did the US government intervene to get the travel ban lifted?

Earlier this month, Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu revealed that former US diplomat Richard Grenell raised the Tate brothers' case during discussions at the Munich Security Conference. While Hurezeanu stated that he did not see Grenell’s comments as a "form of pressure," Grenell later told the Financial Times that his support for the brothers was clear.

The paper also reported that a request was made for the brothers' passports to be returned so they could travel while awaiting trial.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also dismissed the claims, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that “the US has not made any requests” regarding Tate’s legal situation. He added that Romania and the US share “the same values regarding the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.”

(With inputs from agencies)