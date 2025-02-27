US President Donald Trump answered over a thousand questions from journalists during his first month of his second term, according to a new report. This count is nearly seven times more than former president Joe Biden during the same period.

According to an analysis published by National Journal on Tuesday (Feb 25), Trump responded to 1,009 questions from journalists, much more than previous presidents.

Biden answered 141 questions in his first month while Obama took 161 inquiries during the same period of his first term in 2009.

Trump has also surpassed his own record of answering 199 questions during his first month of his first term in 2017.

“These numbers speak for themselves. They probably don’t need a lot of analysis,” said David Greenberg, professor of history and of journalism and media studies at Rutgers University.

“It clearly shows a comfort level with being his own spokesman,” he added, as cited by the report. “He enjoys it. He thinks of himself as a persuasive personality, or he enjoys the attention—or both. And he may not be wrong. He has demonstrated that he can command a following for the way he puts his ideas.”

Oval Office events

The president meets with the press during his Oval Office events and signs executive orders nearly every day. These appearances can also occur multiple times in a day, and reporters often ask four to five questions each.

“It’s definitely a case of presidential learning,” political scientist and author Martha Kumar told National Journal.

“He’s using the Oval Office. People stop when they see a president in the Oval Office talking on their television. They want to know what he’s saying.”

Kumar is a professor emerita of political science at Towson University and the leading scholar on White House press operations. She highlighted that Trump more frequently phoned into friendly television programs to give formal speeches during the start of his first term.

“He learned that that didn’t get him anything. He was just talking to the choir, and he needed to get to a broader public,” Kumar said.

A lot of the recent exchanges of Trump with the media have generated significant news.

Trump’s 1000th question

The US president’s 1000th question was asked by Fox News producer Caroline McKee inside the press cabin of Air Force One on February 19.

She asked Trump, “Do you think DC should govern itself, or do you think that governing of District of Columbia should go back to Congress?”

“I think that we should govern the District of Columbia,” Trump replied. “It’s so important, the DC situation. I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely flawlessly beautiful. And I think we should take over Washington, DC.”

