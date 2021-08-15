Top 10 world news: Taliban takes control of Kabul, Blinken defends Biden, and more

In today's newsletter, we bring for you live updates of the events in Afghanistan. Taliban has overtaken Kabul, following this President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. The United States has also evacuated its embassy. Check out the live blog for the updates.

In other news, rescue workers are scrambling to locate survivors, after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, toppling buildings and causing destruction. Over 304 people have perished in Haiti's earthquake, and hundreds are believed to be stuck under the rubble. Also joining the rescue effort are the US, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Venezuela.

LIVE: Taliban take control of Afghanistan presidential palace as Ghani exits country

Check out the minute by minute updates of the situation in Afghanistan, as it unfolds.

As US embassy staff haphazardly removed from Kabul, Blinken rejects comparison with Saigon

In spite of the sudden withdrawal of the US embassy staff from Kabul, Blinken denied any comparison with the chaotic withdrawal of Americans from Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

Haiti Earthquake: Nation searches for survivors, rescue efforts underway as at least 304 killed

Rescue workers are trying to locate survivors amid the destruction in Haiti. At least 304 people died as a result of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake which toppled buildings and devastated the country.

Back to harrowing times: Afghan women fear Taliban rule

In the wake of the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan's women now fear that they will be forced to live through those ghastly days of Taliban rule (1996-2001) when women were not allowed to study or work and were forced to stay at home.

Malaysian PM Yassin to announce resignation on Monday: Minister

On Monday, Malaysia's embattled leader Muhyiddin Yassin will submit his resignation to the king. If he resigns, he would end his 17-month-long government and cause a lot of upheavals in the country.

16 and 17-year-olds in England to be offered jab by August 23

In England, all 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered their first Coronavirus vaccination dose or the opportunity to book one by August 23.

Firefighters in Algeria still at work to extinguish 19 blazes

An official statement from the emergency services said its teams are working to put out 19 fires in 10 provinces in the northern part of Algeria where 90 people have been killed in wildfires this week.

Germany ‘set for biggest rise in greenhouse gases' for 30 years

An environmental group based in Berlin, Agora Energiewende, predicts that this year German greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise to their highest level since 1990.

Sex workers fighting for human rights are world’s most ‘at risk activists’

In a recent study, Front Line Defenders found that advocates for sex workers are among the most at-risk for violent attacks, as they face multiple threats and persecution.

'We don't know how the story is going to end': Melting glaciers, climate change alarm scientists

The glaciers of the world have gone extinct and are gradually shrinking because of climate change, such as Italy's Calderone ice formation, which was once Europe's southernmost glacier.