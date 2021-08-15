16 and 17-year-olds in England to be offered jab by August 23

As per the government, all 16 and 17-year-olds in England are to be offered their first coronavirus vaccine dose or the chance to book one by August 23.

The health secretary said offering vaccines by this date would allow teenagers to get some protection before starting school or college next month.

Also, a walk-in site finder is being launched online by NHS England.

This will help people to locate their nearest vaccine centre.

Tens of thousands of people aged 16 and 17 have already had the first vaccine.

For teenagers, who are within three months of turning 18, can book an appointment online through the National Booking Service or calling 119.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people not to delay.

He was quoted by the BBC as saying, "Get your jabs as soon as you can so we can continue to safely live with this virus and enjoy our freedoms by giving yourself, your family and your community the protection they need."