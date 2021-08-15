Haiti Earthquake: Nation searches for survivors, rescue efforts underway as at least 304 killed

At least 304 people have died after an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck Haiti, sending buildings toppling and causing destruction as rescue workers scrambled for survivors.

The quake, which rattled homes and frightened locals to flee for safety, struck about 100 miles (160 kilometres) west of Port-au-Prince, the country's densely populated capital.

The country's civil protection agency said hundreds of people were trapped under rubble and at least 1,800 were injured in the quake that damaged churches, businesses, schools and homes.

Rescuers raced against the clock to find survivors, with the agency tweeting that efforts by "both professional rescuers and members of the public have led to many people being pulled from the rubble," adding that already overburdened hospitals continued to receive injured.

Personnel and medicine were dispatched by Haiti's health ministry to the southwestern peninsula as quickly as possible.

After the first report of 29 fatalities, the death toll climbed steadily throughout the day until it topped 304 hours after the quake.

According to the head of the civil protection agency, Jerry Chandler, hospitals in the worst-hit areas are already struggling to provide emergency care. At least three hospitals were already full.

Several countries quickly pledged support, with the Dominican Republic shipping 10,000 food rations and medical equipment to Haiti, as well as Joe Biden approving "immediate" assistance efforts.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was "following the latest unfolding tragedy in Haiti."

"The UN is working to support rescue and relief efforts," he tweeted.

I am following the latest unfolding tragedy in Haiti.



My heart goes out to all affected by the earthquake. My deepest condolences to all who have lost family and friends.



According to Cuban television, a medical brigade of 253 Cubans has been deployed to Haiti to treat the injured and to adapt a Port-au-Prince hospital previously used for Covid patients.

In Ecuador, Quito's Fire Department reported that it is preparing to send a team of 34 team members to help with urban search and rescue efforts.

Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela also offered help while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Haitians "can count on the support of Spain to come through this terrible event."

As Ariel Henry, the prime minister, surveyed the disaster via helicopter, he declared a month-long state of emergency, urging those in the country to not panic.

Tropical Storm Grace could hinder relief efforts in Haiti as of late Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It's expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash floods.

Merely a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7th, this latest earthquake has shaken the nation already plagued with poverty, spiralling gang violence and COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)